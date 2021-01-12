Peter Hook and the Light to stream live Joy Division set

Peter Hook, who played bass in Joy Division and New Order, will stream a double Joy Division set with his band Peter Hook and the Light. The show was previously recorded in November 2014 in Mexico City and finds the band playing all of Unknown Pleasures and Closer and a few other Joy Division tracks. All proceeds from the stream go to support The Light’s touring crew. That's January 15 only via the Dice.FM platform. You can see the live version of "Transmission" from that show below.