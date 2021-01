Comedian Chris Gethard is launching a new podcast. It's called New Jersey is the World. Gethard describes it as: "It's a new monthly podcast that celebrates my favorite place on earth, my home state, the Garden State. Each month you'll get a free episode that comes at you with insane stories of growing up in this unmoored place, listener interaction, tons of stuff."

Initial subscribers also get a free digital stand-up EP of unreleased Gethard material. You can check it out here.