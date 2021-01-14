On January 31, 2021, the Lookout Zoomout will take place. The online streaming event will be a show with many artists coming from the Lookout! records roster. Artists playing the event include Dr. Frank from The Mr. T Experience, The Queers, Lisa Marr from Cub, Jon Ginoli of Pansy Division, Raf Classic from The Crumbs, and Grant Lawrence from The Smugglers. That starts Noon pst via the "Side Door Access" platform.
Previous StoryChris Gethard to start 'New Jersey is the World' podcast
Next StoryInterviews: Good Friend talk their new EP
Lookout Zoomout to feature many Lookout! artists
The Queers to release new LP
The Queers: "Hong Fucking Kong"
The Queers and The Jasons to release split EP
The Queers release split 7-inch with The Two Tens
Monster Zero Mash 2020 announce full lineup
The Queers to headline The Record Farm anniversary show
Circle Jerks, Bikini Kill, Flipper, Alice Bag, Pansy Division, John Waters at Burger Boogaloo
Mr. T Experience announces Fall dates
The Queers announce October shows