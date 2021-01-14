Lookout Zoomout to feature many Lookout! artists

by Lookout

On January 31, 2021, the Lookout Zoomout will take place. The online streaming event will be a show with many artists coming from the Lookout! records roster. Artists playing the event include Dr. Frank from The Mr. T Experience, The Queers, Lisa Marr from Cub, Jon Ginoli of Pansy Division, Raf Classic from The Crumbs, and Grant Lawrence from The Smugglers. That starts Noon pst via the "Side Door Access" platform.