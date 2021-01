2 hours ago by John Gentile

Tomorrow we are throwing our annual concert, Summer Soiree IV! And, it's online! We've got a bunch fantastic acts playing the gig!

Danbert Nobacon headlines along with Kira Wood Cramer and Anna Dooley! Before that, Crazy and the Brains will tear through an crazed set! And before that, Maura Weaver will bring the solo goodness!

So, see you right here, tomorrow at noon est!