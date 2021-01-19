Weezer announce new album

by Em Moore
Weezer have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called OK Human and will be out January 29 via Crush Music and Atlantic Records. The band also announced that their album Van Weezer that was due to be released last year but was delayed due to the worldwide pandemic will be out May 7. Weezer released Weezer in 2019. See the tracklist below.
OK Human Tracklist
1. All My Favorite Songs
2. Aloo Gobi
3. Grapes Of Wrath
4. Numbers
5. Playing My Piano
6. Mirror Image
7. Screens
8. Bird With A Broken Wing
9. Dead Roses
10. Everything Happens For A Reason
11. Here Comes The Rain
12. La Brea Tar Pits