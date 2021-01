Weezer announce new album

32 minutes ago by Em Moore

Weezer have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called OK Human and will be out January 29 via Crush Music and Atlantic Records. The band also announced that their album Van Weezer that was due to be released last year but was delayed due to the worldwide pandemic will be out May 7. Weezer released Weezer in 2019. See the tracklist below.