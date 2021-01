Drunk Dial records has released a digital compilation called Fakes. For the release, 16 bands cover 16 fictional groups. Hounf of Love, which includes Andrew of Mean Jeans, covers "Billy passed the third grade," which is a song originally done by Billy madison. Suzie True covers Josie and the Pussy Cats. Pool Party covers Spinal Tap. That's out now. You can check it out below.