New Pagans announce album, release lyric video

by Em Moore
Belfast based New Pagans have announced that they have signed to Big Scary Monsters. The band will be releasing their new album The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All via the label on March 19. They have also released a lyric video for their song “Christian Boys”. New Pagans released Glacial Erratic in 2020. Check out the song below.
The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All Tracklist
1. It’s Darker
2. Bloody Soil
3. Charlie Has The Face of A Saint
4. I Could Die
5. Lily Yeats
6. Admire
7. Harbour
8. Yellow Room
9. Ode to None
10. Natural Beauty
11. Christian Boys