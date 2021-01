8 hours ago by John Gentile

Law records just released a 3xCD Sublime tribute album. It's called The House That Bradley Built and it's an expanded version of the previously released vinyl record of the same name. The new version has 55 tracks. On it, Jim of Pennywise covers "Boss DJ," Buck-O-Nine covers "Burritos," Bad Cop / Bad Cop covers "all you need," and many others contribute. You can hear the Bad Cop / Bad Cop track below.