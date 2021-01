, Posted by 3 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Neighborhood Brats appear to have completed, or have almost completed, a new album. Singer Jenny Angelillo stated on instagram: "As we work hard on thinking of names for the new album please enjoy my list (years in the making) of how to write a hardcore album!" You can see her entire post below. We'll keep you updated/

The band last released Claw Marks in 2018 .