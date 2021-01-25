Fake Names recording new material

Fake Names, the band made up of Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused), and Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside), have stated that they are working on new material. On social media the band posted, “Working at quite a distance @dennislyxzen tracking vocals for our next foot forward #ep #epitaphrecords #fakenames” along with a picture of Dennis Lyxzen in the studio. Fake Names released their self-titled album in 2020 via Epitaph Records. See the post below.