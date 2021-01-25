The Mighty Mighty Bosstones sign to Hellcat Records, release new song

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones have announced that they have signed to Hellcat Records and have released a lyric video for their new song “The Final Parade”. The video was directed by YoYoYosef. The song has a long list of featured artists. The artists featured on the song are

Tim Armstrong (Rancid), Aimee Interrupter and The Interrupters, Stranger Cole, Angelo Moore (Fishbone), Jake Burns (Stiff Little Fingers), Jay Navarro (Suicide Machines), Chris DeMakes, Pete Wesilewski, Roger Lima (Less Than Jake), Jimmy G (Murphy’s Law), Toby Morse, Rusty Pistachio (H2O), John Feldman (Goldfinger), Laila Khan (Sonic Boom Six), Robert Hingley (Toasters), Dan Vitale (Bim Skala Bim), Dave McWane (Big D and The Kids Table), Sirae Richardson, Erin Mackenzie, Brie McWane (The Doped Up Dollys), Jesse Wagner (Aggrolites), Karina Denike (The Dance Hall Crashers), Gary Bivona, Jesse Bivona, Justin Bivona, Kevin Bivona, Heather Augustyn, Freddy Cricien, Ted Hutt, Christian Jaccobs (The Aquabats), Jon Pebsworth (Buck O Nine), Peter Porker (The Porkers), Steve Jackson (The Pietasters), Felipe Galvan (Los Skanarles), Jet Baker (Buster Shuffle), Fumio Ito (Kemuri), Glen Marhevka (Big Bad Voodoo Daddy), and Roddy Radiation (The Specials).

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones released While We’re At It in 2018. Check out the video below.