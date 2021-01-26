Nervous Dater announce album, release song

by Em Moore
Nervous Dater have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Call In The Mess and is due out February 26 via Counter Intuitive Records. The band have also released a new song called “Middle Child”. Nervous Dater released Don’t Be A Stranger in 2017. Check out the song below.
Call In The Mess Tracklist
1. Middle Child
2. The Dirt
3. Nothing Left
4. Farm Song
5. Tin Foil Hat
6. Violent Haiku
7. Turn Them Ourselves In The Grave
8. Red String Map
9. Everything Right
10. Good Luck