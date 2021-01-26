Teenage Fanclub have released a new song called “I’m More Inclined”. The song is off of their upcoming album Endless Arcade. Endless Arcade was due to be released in March of this year but it will now be released April 30 via Merge Records . The band has also released rescheduled tour dates. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Teenage Fanclub released Here in 2016. Check out the song and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 07, 2021
|Academy 2
|Manchester, UK
|Sep 08, 2021
|Forum
|London, UK
|Sep 14, 2021
|Usher Hall
|Edinburgh, UK
|Sep 15, 2021
|Music Hall
|Aberdeen,
|Sep 16, 2021
|Barrowland
|Glasgow,
|Apr 08, 2022
|Leadmill
|Sheffield, UK
|Apr 09, 2022
|Beckett’s
|Leeds, UK
|Apr 10, 2022
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|Apr 12, 2022
|Institute
|Birmingham, UK
|Apr 13, 2022
|Waterfront
|Norwich, UK
|Apr 14, 2022
|Komedia
|Bath, UK
|Apr 16, 2022
|Chalk
|Brighton, UK
|Apr 17, 2022
|Wedgewood Rooms
|Portsmouth, UK
|Apr 20, 2022
|Empire Music Hall
|Belfast, UK
|Apr 21, 2022
|Academy
|Dublin, IE
|Apr 23, 2022
|Pustervik
|Gothenburg, SE
|Apr 24, 2022
|Vulkan
|Oslo, NO
|Apr 25, 2022
|Pumpehuset
|Copenhagen, DK
|Apr 27, 2022
|Knust
|Hamburg, DE
|Apr 28, 2022
|Columblatheater
|Berlin, DE
|Apr 29, 2022
|Zakk
|Dusseldorf, DE
|May 01, 2022
|Strom
|Munich, DE
|May 02, 2022
|Alte Feuerwache
|Mannheim, DE
|May 04, 2022
|Epicerie Moderne
|Lyon, FR
|May 05, 2022
|Sterealux
|Nantes, FR
|May 06, 2022
|Le 106
|Rouen, FR
|May 07, 2022
|La Caite Lyrique
|Paris, FR
|May 08, 2022
|Effenaar
|Eindhoven, NL
|May 09, 2022
|De Helling
|Utrecht, NL