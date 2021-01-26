Teenage Fanclub have released a new song called “I’m More Inclined”. The song is off of their upcoming album Endless Arcade. Endless Arcade was due to be released in March of this year but it will now be released April 30 via Merge Records . The band has also released rescheduled tour dates. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Teenage Fanclub released Here in 2016. Check out the song and tour dates below.