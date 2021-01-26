Teenage Fanclub release new song, delay album

Teenage Fanclub
by Tours

Teenage Fanclub have released a new song called “I’m More Inclined”. The song is off of their upcoming album Endless Arcade. Endless Arcade was due to be released in March of this year but it will now be released April 30 via Merge Records . The band has also released rescheduled tour dates. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Teenage Fanclub released Here in 2016. Check out the song and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 07, 2021Academy 2Manchester, UK
Sep 08, 2021ForumLondon, UK
Sep 14, 2021Usher HallEdinburgh, UK
Sep 15, 2021Music HallAberdeen,
Sep 16, 2021BarrowlandGlasgow,
Apr 08, 2022LeadmillSheffield, UK
Apr 09, 2022Beckett’sLeeds, UK
Apr 10, 2022Rock CityNottingham, UK
Apr 12, 2022InstituteBirmingham, UK
Apr 13, 2022WaterfrontNorwich, UK
Apr 14, 2022KomediaBath, UK
Apr 16, 2022ChalkBrighton, UK
Apr 17, 2022Wedgewood RoomsPortsmouth, UK
Apr 20, 2022Empire Music HallBelfast, UK
Apr 21, 2022AcademyDublin, IE
Apr 23, 2022PustervikGothenburg, SE
Apr 24, 2022VulkanOslo, NO
Apr 25, 2022PumpehusetCopenhagen, DK
Apr 27, 2022KnustHamburg, DE
Apr 28, 2022ColumblatheaterBerlin, DE
Apr 29, 2022ZakkDusseldorf, DE
May 01, 2022StromMunich, DE
May 02, 2022Alte FeuerwacheMannheim, DE
May 04, 2022Epicerie ModerneLyon, FR
May 05, 2022SterealuxNantes, FR
May 06, 2022Le 106Rouen, FR
May 07, 2022La Caite LyriqueParis, FR
May 08, 2022EffenaarEindhoven, NL
May 09, 2022De HellingUtrecht, NL