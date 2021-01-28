We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for emo-post-hardcore trio Lost At Sea. The band will be releasing their debut album Motion Sickness this spring. We have an exclusive music video for their first single "Collider", see below. The release will be out on April 3oth through Revival Recordings and was produced by Ace Enders (The Early November) and Nik Bruzzese (Man Overboard) at The Lumberyard in NJ.
"The inspiration for 'Collider' came from an extremely vivid dream our drummer had… He was on the phone with his girlfriend as she got into a car crash and he had to listen to everything and the aftermath over the phone. The song is ultimately about having an overwhelming awareness of the fragility of life, and how important it is to take every chance you have to tell people you love them."