We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for emo-post-hardcore trio Lost At Sea. The band will be releasing their debut album Motion Sickness this spring. We have an exclusive music video for their first single "Collider", see below. The release will be out on April 3oth through Revival Recordings and was produced by Ace Enders (The Early November) and Nik Bruzzese (Man Overboard) at The Lumberyard in NJ.