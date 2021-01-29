We are so pleased to bring to you a brand new lyric video for Sam and The Terrible News's latest single. The track is called "All the Lights On", see below. "All the Lights On" is about love and being in a relationship. This is the first single from their upcoming new album Face A, coming out May 14th through Artifice.
“We’ve been friends for about 15 years, we lived the emo era together, we were part of the same field hockey team for almost 10 years, we lived thousands of crazy evenings at the bar, besides some of our songs talk about different periods of our buddies' lives. In short, we have a lot of memories in common, a lot of anecdotes, but most of them can't be told!”