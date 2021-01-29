Check out 'Up and at Them' from Toronto punks The Mendozaz

Toronto melodic punk trio The Mendozaz are gearing up to release their sophomore full-length Up and At Them . The record delivers a hooky and varied set of 11 originals, with a Ned's Atomic Dustbin cover thrown in for good measure. The group recorded with NQ Arbuckle's John Dinsmore (PUP, Great Lake Swimmers, Talk Show Host) at his Lincoln County Social Club studio. We're thrilled to share a full album stream with you today, so click below and get to know The Mendozaz.

The new record follows the band's 2017 debut Two Days to Retirement, recorded and released when The Mendozaz was merely a side-project for all involved. It turned out that this group outlasted everyone's earlier projects, and that's given guitarist/vocalist Jonny, bassist/vocalist Michael, and new drummer Zozo a new sense of purpose. Jonny Mendoza commented on how they approached this record differently:

"….Our first record was our introduction to the world and was all about carving out a sound. This time around we did the opposite and made each song completely different from the one before it…"

<a href="https://themendozaz.bandcamp.com/album/up-and-at-them">Up And At Them by The Mendozaz</a>