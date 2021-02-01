Pussy Riot release “Rage” video

Russian punk collective Pussy Riot have released a music video for their song “Rage”. The video was directed by Nadya Tolokonnikova. The song is off of their album of the same name that was set to be released later this year. A statement released along with the video reads, “We demand the release of Alexey Navalny, Pussy Riot's Masha Alekhina, & all political prisoners, we ask the police to stop beating the protesters and stand together with us, we ask Putin and his team to leave the Kremlin.” Pussy Riot released “1312” and “Riot” in 2020. Check out the video below.