Off With Their Heads to release 7-inch

Off With Their Heads will release a new 7-inch. The single will be a tribute to Richard Butler and the band will only make as many as are ordered. They stated on bandcamp: "I'm sure most of you know, but Kyle and I do a podcast. It's called Anxious and Angry. On this week's episode (Ep. 278), we play both songs on our upcoming 7" tribute to Richard Butler. You can hear that wherever you get podcasts. We will be offering a limited color of the vinyl this Friday on our Bandcamp page as well."