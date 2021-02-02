Melvins to stream Valentine's day program

Melvins will stream the second edition of their "Melvins TV" program on Valentine's Day. The new installment is dubbed 'Divine Monkeyshines: Valentine’s Day Special." That will feature the band playing five songs, an opening act by Melvins drummer Dale Crover (who just released Rat-a-tat-tat! ), and interview segment, and other skits. That will be streamed via the Veeps platform.

Melvins will release their new album in their Melvins 1983 incarnation, Working with God on February 26 via Ipecac