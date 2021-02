9 hours ago by Em Moore

Cloud Nothings have released a music video for their new song “Nothing Without You”. The video was animated by Jesse Jacobs and is a playthrough of an online game the band released along with the song. The song is off of their upcoming album The Shadow I Remember out February 26 via Carpark Records. Cloud Nothings released The Black Hole Understands in 2020. Check out the video below.