Drip-Fed announce album, release song

by Em Moore
Austin based hardcore punk band Drip-Fed have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Kill the Buzz and is due out March 26 via Head2Wall Records and I.Corrupt.Records. The band have released their first single from the album, “Move Right Through Me”. Drip-Fed released Drip-Fed in 2018. Check out the song below.
Kill the Buzz Tracklist
1. Move Right Through Me
2. Snake Oil
3. Kill the Buzz
4. Moonlighting
5. Stomping Bluebonnets
6. Tone Deaf
7. Drill
8. 24 Hour Fireworks Stand
9. Wearing a Wire
10. Freak Show
11. Turn on the White Noise