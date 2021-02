Maura Weaver (Mixtapes, Ogikubo Station), John Hoffman (Vacation), and Megan Schroer (Homeless Gospel Choir, Ogikubo Station) have formed a new band. It's called The Mimes and they've released their debut single, "Cereal." The band will also release an album called Plastic Pompeii, due out March 5th, 2021. You can check out the band's new video, below.