Josh Caterer of Smoking Popes will release a live album. It's called The Hideout Sessions and it's out via Pravda Records on March 26. The album finds Caterer, ohn San Juan (Hushdrops) and John Perrin (NRBQ) playing songs from the pre-rock era in an updated form and some Smoking Popes songs, too. The recording comes from a streamed event at the Hideout in Chicago. We'll keep you updated.