9 hours ago by John Gentile

Crucifix will re-release their iconic (and only) album Dehumanization on February 19th, 2021. The album was originally released on Crass' Corpus Christi label in 1983. The new version will be out via Kustomized Records. The new version was remastered from an original vinyl source and will be on CD and vinyl formats. You can hear an older version of the release below.