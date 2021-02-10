Sylvain Sylvain tribute includes David Jo, Debbie Harry, Rollins, Glen Matlock, Thurston Moore

by John Gentile
A group of friends and fans will come together to celebrate the life of Sylvain Sylvain of New York Dolls. On Valentine's Day, an online tribute will feature stories, performances, and videos from many artists, including Dolls' singer David Johansen with Earl Slick and Mara Hennessey, Debbie Harry and Clem Burke of Blondie, Henry Rollins, Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth, Lenny Kaye, Glen Matlock of Sex Pistols, photographer Bob Gruen, Ivan Julian, and many more. That will be accessible via The Bowery Electric and Rolling Live Studios streaming platforms.