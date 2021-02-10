Peter Murphy to re-release solo albums and a rarities LP

Peter Murphy of Bauhaus will re-release five of his solo albums and a new rarities LP. The re-issues are out via Beggars Banquet's Begger's Arkive series. The albums being re-released are Should the world fail to fall apart (1986), Love Hysteria (1988), Deep (1989), Holy smoke(1992), Cascade w/ four bonus tracks (1995).

The series will also include The Last and Only Star which includes some rare tracks. The releases run April through May. You can see the rarities track list below.