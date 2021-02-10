Peter Murphy to re-release solo albums and a rarities LP

Peter Murphy of Bauhaus will re-release five of his solo albums and a new rarities LP. The re-issues are out via Beggars Banquet's Begger's Arkive series. The albums being re-released are Should the world fail to fall apart (1986), Love Hysteria (1988), Deep (1989), Holy smoke(1992), Cascade w/ four bonus tracks (1995).
The series will also include The Last and Only Star which includes some rare tracks. The releases run April through May. You can see the rarities track list below.
The Last and Only Star
A1: Final Solution (Club Mix 2)
A2: The Light Pours Out Of Me (Original Version)
A3: Tale Of The Tongue (Single Edit)
A4: I’ve Got A Miniature Secret Camera
A5: Strange Kind Of Love (Remix Edit Version)
B1: Cool Cool Breeze
B2: The Sweetest Drop (Rave Edit)
B3: Groovy Place
B4: Wish
B5: Jemal (Version 2)