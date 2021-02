6 hours ago by Em Moore

Potty Mouth have released a new song called “Let Go”. The song is off of the upcoming compilation album Sunday, Someday that they are on along with Nervus, KOJI, Solstice Rey, and Full On Mone’t. They were supposed to tour together before the pandemic. The album will be out March 26 via Get Better Records. Potty Mouth released SNAFU in 2019. Check out the song below.