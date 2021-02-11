Check out the new track by Father Before Me

Today, we are pleased to debut the new track by NYC's Father Before Me.

The band blends melodic, soaring metal riffs with a skate punk energy. If Maiden and Nofx teamed up, it might sound like this. Speaking to punknews, bandleader Elijah said, ""Until Lambs Become Lions" is the reminder that we already have what we need to face our fears. Don't run to the past, don't run to the future. However dark it seems when the lights have all gone dim, find your footing and never give up."

Check out "Until lions become lambs" below, right now!