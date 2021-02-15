Check out the new track by Dennis Jagard of Ten Foot Pole!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new track by Dennis Jagard of Ten Foot Pole!

While Ten Foot Pole started out as a hardcore punk band in the early '80s, since then, they've had many stylistic twists. Their last album, Simmer Down found the band cutting some acoustic tracks. Jagard's new material follows in that vein. for his newest tunes, the singer/guitarist is in a reflective mood, focusing on what it is that made him be the person he is.

Speaking to Punknews, Jagard said: "I moved out of California 13 years ago and didn’t think I would be sentimental about it, but I can’t deny the odd feeling of comfort when I’m crossing the mountains into familiar regions. I guess it’s not the place or even the people that are there now, but the memories of people, places and events that impacted my upbringing, my origin story."

The track is off a split with Jagard, Sef Idle, Rob Lanternman, and Russ Worstell. You can pick up the records here, the CD here and the tape right here. Meanwhile, you can check out the new tune below, right now!