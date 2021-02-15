Kathleen Hanna sings intro for new episode of WandaVision

WandaVision is the new Disney show that follows Marvel Charcaters Scarlett Witch and Vision as they appear to be trapped in a sitcom. Each episode warps the setting into a different era of sitcoms. The newest episode, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!" finds the cast trapped in a '90s type sitcom. This week the intro was written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and was inspired by Riot Grrrl music. So, the songwriting team had Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill sings the intro. You can hear it below.