Check out the new video by Personality Cult!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by Personality Cult!

First of all, this band RIPS. Their debut album, New Arrows has the driving force of the Adverts, the clean strikes of Gang of Four, and the sonic chaos of the Spits. "Pressure Point" is just about 105 seconds long, so that's really all you need to know. This is high speed punk rock, people.

Speaking to Punknews, the band's Johnny said: "We were planning on making a video right after the release of New Arrows but covid hit and our plans were fucked. Our newfound friend Rick Bivens hit us up a few months back and we figured out how to do it safely. He’s an incredibly patient and positive person and we’re happy to have worked with him. We all got our covid tests back negative and went to (the best club in the world) The Nightlight in Chapel Hill, NC to film it. Daniel Fried (Bad Sports, Video, TV’s Daniel, etc) edited the raw footage and turned it into what you see now. Rick and Daniel deserve all the credit for this as we just kinda looked like idiots with a camera rolling and they both had to suffer through listening to this damn song a million times. As always: fuck the GOP, fuck racism, fuck Trump, and BLACK LIVES MATTER.

You can pick up the new album, right here and you can check out the new video below, right now!