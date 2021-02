4 hours ago by Em Moore

The Mimes, made up of Maura Weaver (Mixtapes, Ogikubo Station), John Hoffman (Vacation), and Megan Schroer (Homeless Gospel Choir, Ogikubo Station), have released a music video. The video is for their new song “The Ugliest One”. The song is from their upcoming album Plastic Pompeii due out March 5. Check out the video below.