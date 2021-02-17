Iced Earth vocalist and bassist quit after guitarist involvement in Capitol invasion

As you likely know, earlier this year, Iced Earth guitarist and founder Jon Schaffer was arrested following his participation in the invasion of the Capitol. Schaffer was charged with numerous counts, including "Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building". The band was also dropped by their label, Century music. Now, two members of the group have quit the band. Iced Earth singer Stu Block and bassist Luke Appleton have both left the band.

Block issued a statement: "Well, there are times and events when you have to take stock and re-evaluate your life, work, and trajectory for the future. That being said I have informed Jon and his current management that I must announce my resignation from Iced Earth with immediate effect. Before I made any personal decision I needed the last few weeks to process the situation as well as respect others in our camp processing the situation. I thank you all very much for respecting this. It's the best decision in many ways for my personal / professional growth going forward. Time to move on, heal and prosper. Much love and respect to you all. Don't fret! Stay tuned for some exciting things to come! Time to embark upon a new chapter. Be good to each other."

Appleton also issued a statement: "In response to recent events and circumstances, I have notified Iced Earth's management and Jon [Schaffer] that I will be resigning as the Iced Earth bassist with immediate effect. I would like to thank everyone who has sent me their support and love during this difficult time. Thank you!"

Schaffer is still currently incarcerated.