2 hours ago by Em Moore

The Mimes, made up of Megan Schroer (Ogikubo Station), Maura Weaver (Mixtapes, Ogikubo Station) and John Hoffman ( Vacation), have released a music video for their new song “Heirloom Sins PT. II”. The song features Amos Pitsch on handbells and is off of their upcoming album Plastic Pompeii due out March 5. Check out the video below.