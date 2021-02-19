Culture Shock announce new album

Culture Shock have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Mandemic and is expected to be out May 1. Mandemic is available to pre-order now. The band have released a video for their new song "Too Much of Everything" along with the album announcement. They have also released the first track on the album "Penny For The Guy" on Bandcamp. Culture Shock released The Humanity Show in 2018. Check out the video and song below.