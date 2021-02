We are thrilled to bring to you a Punknews exclusive premiere for Long Beach, NY ramonescore band The Young Rochelles. The band just released a new music video for "Coastin' Strong". The footage was shot while on tour in 2019 with Masked Intruder and Direct Hit! by Ben Sargent. "Coastin' Strong" is off of the band's self-titled album out now through Sound Rad!. The track is also available on a limited flexi disk with your next $20 order with the label. See below to check out the music video.