Brian Fallon cancels 2021 USA tour

For obvious reasons, Brian Fallon has announced that he is cancelling his USA 2021 tour. It appears his Fall European tour is still planned to proceed. He stated: "Hi everyone, just a quick update. After a great deal of thought and discussion, I’ve decided to cancel my North American headline tour dates for Spring 2021. Refunds will be issued in the coming days to all current ticket holders, please reach out to your point-of-purchase with any questions or issues. Right now, this doesn’t affect the UK/EU tour this November and December. I’ll share further updates when I have them.Stay safe and try to take care of yourself and those around you."