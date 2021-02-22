You can check out any of our reviews right here.
Previous StoryGel release new song
GWAR to play 'Scumdogs' 30th Anniversary show
Listen to Punknews Podcast #500 Right Now!!!
Punknews Podcast #500 posts Friday at Noon!
GWAR releases new versions of 'Scumdogs of the Universe'
GWAR releases new AV Club session
GWAR re-releases 'Scumdogs of the Universe' as deluxe box set
Kool Keith and Thetan record collaborative LP while Dwarves, GWAR, Three 6 Mafia guest
GWAR featured on Amoeba's What's In My Bag?
GWAR re-releases digital versions of older live videos
GWAR announce EU/UK leg of Use Your Collusion tour