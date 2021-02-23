Evan Greer announces new album, releases “Back Row”

Boston based Evan Greer has announced that she will be releasing a new album. The album is called Spotify is Surveillance and will be out on April 9 via Get Better Records and Don Giovanni Records. She has also released the first single “Back Row”. Evan Greer released she/her/they/them in 2019. Check out the song below.

Spotify is Surveillance Tracklist

1. Back Row

2. The Tyranny of Either/Or

3. Surveillance Capitalism

4. Taking Down the Tent

5. Emma Goldman Would Have Beat Your Ass

6. Willing To Wait

7. Punk Rock Angel from Montgomery (John Prine)