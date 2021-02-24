Belvedere announce new LP, release “Good Grief Retreat”

by Em Moore
Alberta based punk band Belvedere have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense and will be out May 14 via Thousand Island Records and Lockjaw Records. The band have also released a new song, “Good Grief Retreat”. Belvedere released The Revenge of the Fifth in 2016. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense Tracklist
1. Happily Never After
2. Elephant March
3. The Ides
4. Camera Obscura
5. Retina
6. Chromatic
7. Good Grief Retreat
8. Comrade (feat. Roger Lima)
9. 2 Fast 2 Furious
10. Memento Mori (feat. Dylan Toews)
11. Automate (feat. Rody Walker)
12. Heartbreaker
13. Peace In Our Time