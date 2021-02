Belvedere announce new LP, release “Good Grief Retreat”

8 hours ago by Em Moore

Alberta based punk band Belvedere have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense and will be out May 14 via Thousand Island Records and Lockjaw Records. The band have also released a new song, “Good Grief Retreat”. Belvedere released The Revenge of the Fifth in 2016. Check out the song and tracklist below.