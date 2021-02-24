Hit Like A Girl to release album, share “Boardwalk” video

by Em Moore
New Jersey based Hit Like A Girl have announced that they will be releasing an album. The album is called Heart Racer and will be out April 2 via Refresh Records. They have also released an animated video for “Boardwalk”. The video was animated by Jez Pennington. Hit Like A Girl released What Makes Love Last in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Heart Racer Tracklist
1. Laundry List
2. Monsters
3. Don't Go Far
4. Inside of My Head
5. Hate Myself For It
6. Wanna Be Loved
7. Closure
8. Boardwalk
9. Boomerang