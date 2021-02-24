Duff McKagan's early punk band The Living to release lost 1982 album

Seattle based punk band The Living that was active during the early 80s and made up of Duff McKagan, John Conte, Todd Fleischman, and Greg Gilmore, are putting out an album. The LP is called The Living: 1982 and features recordings of seven original songs that the band made in 1982 but did not release. The Living: 1982 will be out April 16 via Loosegroove Records. A music video for “Two Generation Squad” made up of archival footage has also been released. Check out the video and tracklist below.