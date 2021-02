Punknews is stoked to premiere the brand new video by garage-punkers Local Drags from Springfield, Illinois. The song, "Breakable", is the second single off of their second album Keep Me Glued. The track, which showcases a laid-back, garage-pop sound with just enough edge, is a pretty good indicator for the rest of the record, The album, which will be released via Stardumb Records on March 12, was produced by Luke M. See below to check out the video.