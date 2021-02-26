Alan Vega album announced, video released

A new album by Suicide’s Alan Vega is going to be released. The album is called Mutator and will be out April 23 via Scared Bones Records. Mutator was recorded between 1995-1996. The album is the first of a series of releases of previously unreleased material. A video has been released for “Nike Soldier”. The video was directed by Jacqueline Castel. Alan Vega passed away in 2016. His album IT was released posthumously in 2017. Check out the video below.