Check out the new album by Steve Almaas of the Suicide Commandos!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new album by Steve Almass!

Back in the day, Steve was in the iconic punk trioSuicide Commandos. That band kicked out one explosive rager of an album before tearing itself apart. Since then, Almaas has recorded a number of solo records and even reunited the commandos.

"Everywhere You've Been" is a particularly interesting record because it finds Almaas taking his sharp, straight-forward writing and applying it to the history of American music. There's a heavy folk, country, and roots vibe here. But, despite the classic approach to song craft, Almaas slips some glass in the sugar: "The way I treated you wasn't good, wasn't right, was just a way for a lonely coward boy to get his sorry ass through the night… and that ain't right," he laments on "Someway, Somehow, Somewhere."

Speaking to Punknews, Almaas said: "“Hello, my name is Steve Almaas. I’m from the past…. My new album is called Everywhere You’ve Been. It’s a culmination of everything I’ve picked up along the way. Hope you dig it!"

Everywhere You've Been is out March 5 via Lonesome Whippoorwil. But, you can check the whole thing out below right now.