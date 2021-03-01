Check out the new video by Josh Caterer of the Smoking Popes!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by Josh Caterer of The Smoking Popes!

You all know the Popes- they've been cranking out melodic, thoughtful, energetic punk for three decades and they've earned their vaunted station. Meanwhile, frontman Josh Carterer has kept busy on his own.

On October 28th, 2020, Caterer. John San Juan (Hushdrops) and John Perrin (NRBQ) played a live stream where they reworked classic pop standards (think Sinatra, Bennett, Martin) into a contemporary context. On top of that, they also reworked some popes tunes. It's a bold release that shows the true power of these iconic tunes as well as Carterer's songwriting chops- the dude knows how to remold a tune in a tasteful, but bold style. That's being released as The Hideout Sessions this Friday.

Before that, you can check out the new version of the Popes' "Need You Around," below, right now.