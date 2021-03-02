Worriers announce covers EP, release Rancid cover

by Em Moore
Brooklyn based Worriers have announced that they will be releasing an EP made up of covers. The EP is called The Old Friends EP and will be out digitally on March 5. The band have released a cover of “Old Friend” by Rancid. The cover was originally recorded for a Rancid tribute compilation that will be released later this year. Worriers released You or Someone You Know in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
The Old Friends EP Tracklist
1. Rollercoaster (Bleachers cover)
2. Letter From An Occupant (The New Pornographers cover)
3. Keeping Me Alive (Tom Petty cover)
4. Old Friend (Rancid cover)
5. That's How I Escaped by Certain Fate (Mission of Burma cover)