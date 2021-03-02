The Dopamines working on “collections” compilation

The Dopamines are assembling some sort of compilation. Rad Girlfriend Records, the label releasing the comp, stated via instagram: "Do you have any pictures of The Dopamines? We are releasing a pretty special COMPLETE collections record spanning the entire life of the band. This record is actually nuts. It’s over an hour long. If you want to contribute send any links or pics to thedopaminesohio@gmail.com". The band released Tales of Interest in 2017.