9 hours ago by Em Moore

Jazz musician Dr. Lonnie Smith has released a cover of Donovan’s 1966 song “Sunshine Superman” with Iggy Pop. A video for the cover has also been released. The video was directed by Rodrick Silverman. The song is off of Dr. Lonnie Smith’s upcoming album Breathe out March 26. Iggy Pop released Free in 2019. Check out the video below.

Photo Credit: Don Was