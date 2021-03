8 hours ago by Em Moore

Biitchseat have released a music video for their song “Anti-Depressed”. The video was directed by Connor Hadley and the animations are by Kayla Hay. The song is off of their upcoming EP I'll become kind. due out March 5 via Refresh Records. Biitchseat released To Name All the Bees in the Backyard in 2019. Check out the video below.